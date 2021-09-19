Viral Video: The internet is filled with funny and adorable animal videos and the latest video that is winning the hearts of netizens now is that of a monkey riding a deer’s back and not willing to get down and let go of his deer friend. The video went viral after it was shared by an Instagram page named Viral Hog with the caption, “This monkey was not going to let go!”Also Read - Man Spends Over Rs 2.5 Lakh to Book Entire Air India Business Class Cabin for Pet Dog

In the viral video clip, we can see the monkey sitting on top of the deer as it starts walking on a passage that is likely inside a huge garden area. As the video progresses, we can see the deer keeps walking haphazardly most likely due to the weight of the monkey sitting on its back. Towards the end of the video, the deer starts running and the monkey was almost on the verge of falling off the deer's back but somehow manages to balance itself in the nick of time.

This is not the first time such an adorable yet funny animal video has gone viral on social media. Recently, another video of a cute dog taking its horse friend for a walk was the most adorable one has ever seen. In that video clip, a small black dog was seen walking a black full-grown horse holding the rope around its neck and both can be seen enjoying their time walking along a field and the stable.