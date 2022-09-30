Viral Video Today: A fascinating video of a tiger trying to hunt a monkey is going viral on social. The tiger failed miserably as he tried to hunt a clever monkey on top of a tree. In the viral video, a tiger can be seen on top of a medium-sized tree. The tiger is in an attacking position on top of some light branches while the monkey is holding onto a branch below the tiger. But the trees are monkey’s turf and tigers are not good tree climbers.Also Read - Viral Video: Chicken Tries To Push Monkey Off The Cliff, Gets Slapped in Return. Watch

The monkey can then be seen hatching a plan to look for a way out of the situation while tricking the tiger into thinking that he can catch him. As the tiger moves down towards the monkey, slowly but not so sneakily, the monkey acts like he’s falling down or the tiger is chasing him down. But, the monkey tricked the tiger and swung on branches on top of the tree, while the tiger fell face down on the ground, acting as if that didn’t just happen. Also Read - Viral Video: Sneaky Monkey Opens Zip of Man's Backpack, Steals THIS Thing and Runs Away. Watch

The video was shared on Twitter by IAS officer Awanish Sharan, who wrote in his tweet: “Haalat ka ‘shikaar’.” The clip has received over 174k views and 8,300 likes. The Twitterati was amused with the video saying the tiger got a taste of his own medicine. Also Read - Viral Video: Chimpanzee Brothers Take Turns Watching Movie On VR Headset Together

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF MONKEY PRANKING TIGER HERE:

LOL! What a clever monkey!