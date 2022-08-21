Viral Video Today: Monkeys are one of the most intelligent animals on the planet. They are often seen coming up with clever ways to steal food from people. A few times, monkeys have also shown interest in smartphones. Now, a hilarious video is going viral where a monkey can be seen doing household chores, like just humans.Also Read - US Woman Explains How She Contracted Monkeypox And Its Not Via Sex. Watch Viral Video

While the original video was shared a few years ago, it resurfaced recently to entertain netizens once again. In the video, the monkey seems to be mimicking a washerman (dhobhi) as he’s washing clothes just like one. The monkey is sitting with a tub of water, cloth brush, and detergent soap. He has wet clothes in front of him that he can be seen slamming on the surface, just like a dhobhi.

The monkey then uses a brush to clean the clothes thoroughly, then stirs them in the tub of water. The sight is hilarious because it’s so unusual and strange to see a monkey be so engrossed in washing clothes. Netizens were left in splits after watching the video and have been sharing the clip on their social media handles.

Watch the viral video below:

## When my pet monkey wash clothes like human pic.twitter.com/H0bH0iVAEH — (@farhad55526050) September 20, 2019

That’s the funniest thing you’ll see today!