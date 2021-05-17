Viral Video: Who doesn’t love animal videos? Watching adorable and funny clips of animals doing silly and goofy things undoubtedly brightens our mood and such videos often go viral on social media. One such video that is making people laugh is of a monkey who is seen hand-washing clothes exactly like humans! Besides their striking resemblance to humans, monkeys are also known for imitating human behavior and this video will bowl you over! Also Read - Viral Video: Monkey Seen Selling Vegetables in This Hilarious Video, Will You Dare to Buy? | Watch

In the video, the monkey is seen washing clothes just like a pro and in typical ‘desi style’. The monkey first beats the cloth several times and then dips the cloth in water. He then takes a brush and rubs it vigorously on the cloth to remove all the dirt.

Watch the viral video here which was shared on an Instagram page:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashid alsuwaidi(راشد السويدي) (@rhmsuwaidi)

The video has gone viral, and so far it has been viewed more than 96,000 times. People are quite enjoying the funny video and pouring a lot of comments too while some said that making the monkey work, amounts to animal abuse. However, many opined that the monkey might have seen humans washing clothes in this way and that’s why he is just copying the act.

Monkeys are the one of the smartest animals and they learn many human activities just by observing us.

In another similar video, a monkey was seen cutting vegetables, on the behest of a woman, who is presumably her owner. In the video, a woman whose face is not shown, is seen cutting vegetables and the monkey is sitting near her. She passes on the vegetables into a big bowl kept in front of the monkey and the animal swiftly cuts them into half, in a non-stop speed. It seems that the monkey has been trained well and does his job perfectly.