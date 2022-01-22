A hilarious video is going viral on social media where monkeys were shown a video of another group of monkeys on a smartphone. The video was uploaded on Instagram by the user ‘helicopter_yatra_’.Also Read - Viral Video: Man Tries to Revive Injured Monkey by Performing CPR, Hailed As a Hero | Watch

In the now-viral video, two little monkeys could be seen watching a video of monkeys on a smartphone that someone was holding in front of their faces. The monkeys seem shocked and baffled at how their buddies got into the box. Then, a big monkey joins them to see what they're watching. The three monkeys touch the phone's screen and tap on it but are unable to touch their friends moving inside the box.

Watch the viral video below:

The post has received more than 12,000 likes. Instagram users flooded the comments laughing emojis. Here are some of the comments from the posts: