Monkey Pool Party Viral Video: With COVID-19 restrictions in place across Maharashtra, some monkeys have been taking advantage of some human luxuries while people are locked in their houses. Monkeys were seen having a pool party after took over a swimming pool at a resort in Mahabaleshwar. Yes, you read that right. And there's visual proof of it.

When some monkeys spotted no guests in sight at the resort, they jumped in and had a blast in the pool area. With the scorching heat in Maharashtra, monkeys were cooling down by swimming in the pool.

In the video, the monkeys were seen climb up on a shade beside the pool and taking turns to jump into the pool from it. The monkeys seem to really enjoy it and even know how diving in a pool works. A few monkeys then chilled on the pool and one or two leisurely swam inside it.

People who filmed this could be heard laughing in the background of the video.

The video shared on Twitter by NBA star Rex Chapman has received more than 2.7 million views, over 1 lakh likes and 21,000 retweets in two days.

Watch the viral video below:

The monkeys have taken over a resort in Mahabaleshwar, India during lockdown… pic.twitter.com/8Gd4J3mNbN — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) May 7, 2021

Twitter users flooded the comments with laughing emojis. “It’s ridiculous how much this made me laugh,” a user said.

Here’s how the other Twitter users reacted:

It’s ridiculous how much this made me laugh. — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) May 7, 2021

Monkeys jumping into a pool is THE BEST THING EVER💕🤣💕🤣💕 — Bebe Neuwirth (she/her) (@BebeNeuwirth) May 7, 2021

The Summer Olympics are a bit different than I remember them — Lance Ulanoff (@LanceUlanoff) May 7, 2021

The unbridled joy in these animals. I can’t remember the last time I had that much fun. — George Hahn (@georgehahn) May 7, 2021

I’ve watched this at least a dozen times and one thing has remained the same….I don’t want to party like a rockstar, I want to party like a monkey. https://t.co/EgIRZdfasR — Stephie Haynes (@CrooklynMMA) May 7, 2021

Their little legs kicking in the air. I just can’t. https://t.co/qGz1YaYEAD — Levi Damien (@LeviDamien) May 7, 2021

If you need to see a gang of happy monkeys doing cannonballs and bellyflops, well here you go. https://t.co/5HTolLqKvZ — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) May 7, 2021