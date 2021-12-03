The video of a brave rescue of an aggressive snake is going viral on social media. The spitting monocled cobra was hiding inside the kitchen of a person’s house in Odisha’s Bhadrak. The video was uploaded on YouTube last year but has surfaced again, shows the king monocled cobra hiding behind a gas cylinder in the kitchen. A rescue official was called in and the whole operation was caught on camera. The video has received over 30 million views so far.Also Read - Viral Video: Two Snakes Dance in Rain Like Akshay-Katrina in Tip Tip Barsa Pani. WATCH

The rescue official removed the cylinder and the long snake could be seen trying to run away and attack the man. However, being experienced with snakes, the man knew exactly how to handle the snake. There was some more back and forth with the agitated snake for a few more minutes. In the end, the rescuer managed to capture the snake successfully in a plastic container. He then poked a few holes in the container so the snake could breathe. Also Read - Viral Video: King Cobra and Python Fight Aggressively in Water. Watch Who Wins

The monocled cobra (Naja kaouthia) is a highly venomous snake species native to South Asia and Southeast Asia. These dangerous and potentially deadly snakes can be found in China, India, Vietnam, Nepal, and Cambodia, but also Malaysia, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Laos, Myanmar, and Thailand. The species is also commonly referred to as the Monocellate cobra or Thai cobra and belongs to the family Elapidae. Also Read - Naag Naagin Dance: Snakes Twirl Around Each Other in Water, Video Goes Viral. WATCH

Watch the viral video below: