Bengaluru: Twitter is left aghast after photographs and a video of mops and a toilet brush hanging over pizza dough in a Domino's outlet in Bengaluru went viral on social media. Notably, the outlet is located in Bengaluru's Hosa Road. The pictures show mops and toilet brushes hanging right above the raw dough prepared to make pizzas at the outlet.

The pictures were shared by a Twitter user who wrote, “This is how @dominos_india serves us fresh Pizza! Very disgusted.” Speaking to News9, Twitter user Sahil Karnany said the photographs were taken on July 23 around 11:30 pm. “I ordered in the outlet and went out for 10 minutes. When I came back they asked me to wait at the back door of the outlet because they had closed the front. So while waiting I took those pictures and shot the video,” Karnany said

The popular food chain which is believed to serve clean and fresh pizzas and other food items to its customers had Twitter up in arms. Twitter users tagged several government authorities, including food safety officials to take note of the matter.

"These guys should be fired and the store shut down!" a Twitter user reacted to the pics.



Domino’s Responds

After the pics sparked online outrage, Domino’s India has issued a response and said that they have taken strict action against the restaurant in question. Domino’s representative told Moneycontrol, “The issue is a month old and action has been taken as per the company protocols.” In a statement, the company stated, “Domino’s adheres to world-class protocols for ensuring the highest standards of hygiene and food safety.”

“An incident involving one of our stores was recently brought to our notice. We want to assert that this is an isolated incident, and we have taken the strictest action against the restaurant in question. Please be informed that we have zero tolerance for violations of our high safety standards,” it added. “Rest assured we remain committed to doing everything necessary to ensure the safety and well-being of our customers.”