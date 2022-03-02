Viral Video: Needless to say, animal and bird videos are a hit on the internet. Every day or the other, crazy and funny videos of these wonderful creatures go viral. One such video that has sparked interests of social media users is a showdown between a peacock and goat! Yes, a fight between an animal and a bird is pretty interesting to watch.Also Read - Viral Video: Mother & Son Groove to Dholida From Gangubai Kathiawadi, Energy Impresses Internet | Watch

In the video, a goat and a peacock come face to face in the forest and then a fight starts between the two. The video shows the peacock trying to attack the goat, while the latter defends the bird’s move with its horns. The video is quite funny to watch and can make anyone laugh.

This video was posted by IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra on his official Twitter handle. He captioned it as: “Always have trust in your strength, God has made everyone capable of fighting adversity.”

The video has gone viral, with more than 16,000 views and around 200 retweets. ”What a fantastic yudh,” said one user, while another said, ”Done itne cute hain..kyu fight kr rahe hain.”

