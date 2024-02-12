Home

Mosquito Tornado: Swarm Of Mosquitoes Blanket Pune Sky; Video Is Viral

Pune: The residents of Pune were shocked and terrified after they witnessed an unusual phenomenon. A video of a mosquito ‘tornado’ has gone viral on the internet, questioning the municipal department.

Pune: Panic gripped Puneites after they witnessed an unusual phenomenon. The city’s sky was blanketed with something that left the people in shock. It was a mosquito ‘tornado,’ and a video capturing this unusual sight has been circulating on the internet. In the viral video, a swarm of mosquitoes can be seen forming tornadoes in the skies of Keshavnagar and Kharadi Gavthan areas in Pune. The unusual phenomenon occurred due to the rise in the water levels of the Mula Mutha River.

The video of the unusual sight was caught on camera by several people and shared on social media, which is now going viral. This unusual occurrence baffled netizens and also raised concern, with some labelling it as ‘dangerous.’

Watch The video Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Being Pune Official (@beingpuneofficial)

Nitin, a local from Kharadi, said that residents of the area are having difficulties due to the situation. “Recently, I have seen a lot of mosquitoes. For three or four days, there has been a tornado of mosquitoes here in Kharadi. There have been a lot of problems and the locals are having difficulties due to this,” ANI quoted Nitin as saying.

“There are a lot of mosquitoes in our area. I just requested that the Pune Corporation resolve it as quickly as possible. It is dangerous for our health,” Abhishek, a local from Kharadi, told ANI.

As per the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, mosquitoes are considered as the world’s “deadliest animal,” responsible of killing thousands of people. Due to these insects and making millions of people sick every year.

These blood-sucking insects spreads malaria, dengue, and yellow fever.

It seems the city’s recent weather patterns have been a paradise for insects to multiply. But if we want to really tackle the mosquito problem, stopping them from breeding seems to be the most effective solution. Did you know that mosquitoes find stagnant water irresistible for laying eggs?

There are various strategies to manage pesky mosquitoes.

Think about fitting fly screens onto your windows, doors, vents, even chimneys. Or, you could use insecticide spray both inside and outside your home to kill these winged invaders. Remember to apply a good mosquito repellent on any skin that’s exposed. Want to strike right at the heart of the problem? Get rid of all stagnant water; that’s the best way to check mosquito-related issues right at the source.

