Home

Viral

Mom Cat Displays Human-Like Emotions To School The Kitten: Watch

Mom Cat Displays Human-Like Emotions To School The Kitten: Watch

Mothers are an embodiment of endless love and care but they can be tough too if required.

This is a strange yet heartening behaviour as it shows that the maternal instincts of animals are almost similar to human beings.

Mom Cat And Kitten: There are so many instances of mothers going out of their way for their children. Whether it is to protect them or to punish them. Yes, you read it right. Mothers are an embodiment of endless love and care but they can be tough too if required. And this applies to mothers across species.

This video shows a small kitten on a sidewalk when a cat appears and stops at a distance from it. She is angry and actually scolds her baby and then goes near and slaps it for wandering away from the safety of the home. She picks it up by the scruff and runs away towards the safety of the home.

You may like to read

The video is shared on Twitter by Figen @TheFigen_ with the caption: The feeling of mother is the same in all living things. The mom cat scolds her baby who has run away from home! ❤️💕😂😂

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

The feeling of mother is the same in all living things.

The mom cat scolds her baby who has run away from home! ❤️💕😂😂pic.twitter.com/7WjifKgpgU — Figen (@TheFigen_) June 17, 2023

This is a strange yet heartening behaviour as it shows that the maternal instincts of animals are almost similar to human beings. The scolding, anger, slap, and growl are not to harm or scare the kitten but as a way to teach it about the dangers around it.

The video has received many comments. Sharing a few with you.

JacquesJerry @Jacques_JP27: Might be a kidnapping in progress?

Meatball @CarlHungus1972: Omg!

Naija🦋 @NaijaExcellence: Mama say, you’re in trouble, kiddo!!🤣🤣🤣

Broad St. @luckdragonintel: Simply adorable

Unvaxxed/SacredHeartMonth @EdnoralBrenda: That’s exactly what my mom would have done. 😂👍

Gregory J. Tetu @gt2tetu2: That happened to me, one time.

Marina: Will you stop!

Greg: No! . . . I meaaan yess, yes.

Z3Family @Z3_Family: Incredible!

Bri anna @lucky_anna_a: Much like when I was a child, naughty you💯

Adriana Fernandes Rodrigues⚔️ 🇮🇹 @Adrianabh_: I recognize that our generation (of parents), at least the ones I know, didn’t have much authority over this new generation. The feeling I had 20 years ago is that children had to be treated like angels. But sometimes we have to be tough. Those who love educate and scold with austerity is very difficult…

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.