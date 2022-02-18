Viral Video: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise has become a roaring success in India and has managed to impress one and all with its rousing dialogues and catchy songs. It seems unlikely that the craze for the movie is going to die down any time soon. The Pushpa fever has also taken over social media, with people creating dance reels on Srivalli, Oo Antava and Saami or lip-syncing to Allu Arjun’s dialogues. Now, a video of a little girl grooving to the Srivalli song along with her mother has gone viral and it is the most beautiful thing you will see today.Also Read - Anupam Kher’s Mother Dulari Nails Allu Arjun’s 'Srivalli' Hook Step- Watch

In the video, the mother-daughter duo is seen dressed in a traditional lehenga-choli and recreating the dance steps in their own style. From perfectly coordinated steps to apt expressions, the mother-daughter duo nails the performance.

“Srivalli – Here’s our humble attempt on this beautiful song by @javedali4u. Loved dressing up and performing on this one. Hope you enjoy this too,” the video caption reads.

Watch the video here:

The duo has been identified as Niveditha Shetty Hegde and Ishanvi Hegde, who often upload dance videos on their YouTube channel Laasya. The video has gone viral, and people love the mother-daughter jodi. One user wrote, ”Sooo beautiful😍😍Loved the choreo,” while another wrote, ”The bestest of all other performance for this song….”

A third wrote, ”Amazingly beautiful 😍😍. Always praises for Shivani, but Nivedita you, yourself is, an amazing dancer . Love you both.”