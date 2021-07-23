Ghoomar Viral Video: Needless to say, the word ‘dance’ brings joy and happiness to people’s life. On a daily basis, a lot of dance videos go viral on the internet and this time it’s a mother-daughter duo winning hearts with their beautiful dance performance. The duo identified as Tania and Sony is active on both Facebook and Instagram profiles.Also Read - Viral Video: Uncle Dances Energetically to 'Sajna Tere Pyar Mein', Desi Thumkas Delight The Internet | Watch

In the 32-second long video going viral, the mother and daughter danced their heart out on ‘Ghoomar’ from Deepika Padukone’s 2018 film ‘Padmaavat’ co-starring Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor. In the video, Tania and Soni matched their outfits with Deepika and danced on ‘Ghoomar’ playing on an LCD television in the background.

The caption read, “One must be in tune with the times to appreciate traditions. Target 10k likes 500 comments”.

Watch the video here:

The video has received a lot of love from netizens who are delighted to see the mother and daughter dance gracefully to the traditional Rajasthani song. One user wrote, ”So beautifully you both re-created it😍😍love watching it again and again,” while another wrote, ”You both are awesome.”

Another wrote, “Sending you love dear…. For uplifting souls and making us feel better…. I become so happy whenever I see both of u…. Be happy… Stay blessed.”

Tania and Soni both have a total of 44K followers. The two often share their dance videos on their Facebook as well as Instagram handle.

See other reactions:

