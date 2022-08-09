Viral Video: If you are a music aficionado, you must have heard Coke Studio Season 14 track Pasoori, that is making waves across the globe. The beautiful Pakistani song, sung by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, is the current obsession of all music lovers and has captured many a hearts worldwide for its visual appeal, melodious music, and soulful lyrics. Many artists and dancers have shared their own rendition of the beautiful song. Now, a video is going crazy viral on Instagram that shows a mother-daughter duo grooving to the song. Dressed in matching outfits, the duo dance beautifully to the song in sync and with proper coordination. The talented mother-daughter duo has been Niveditha and Ishanvi Hegde.Also Read - Viral Video: Adorable Cat Dances to Bhangra Beats, Netizens Call It 'Meowpreet Singh Purrjabi' | Watch

The duo also have an Instagram account named Nivi and Shivi, with 199 K followers. The video was captioned as, “Our take on Pasoori. ❤ Something different from what we usually do. Loved this song, got many requests and were motivated to try this. ❤ Do let us know what you think.” It has been covered by multiple artists and interpreted in various creative ways.

The video has gone viral and users heaped praises on the elegant dance. One user wrote, “Beautiful, so in sync and so elegant. Absolutely love watching you guys.” Another commented, “This was great! Moves and expressions!” A third said, “This kind of mom and daughter influence lots of us.”