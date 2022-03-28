Viral Video: Alia Bhatt’s latest movie ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ has received rave reviews from audiences and critics alike. People on social media have been sharing videos of them recreating the powerful dialogues and dance moves from the movie. Many people are also hopping onto the trend of acing the hook steps to the song Dholida and Meri Jaan from the movie. Now, a video of a mother-daughter duo grooving to Meri Jaan has gone viral on social media. The video shows the woman identified as Anuradha Jha dancing to the song with her little girl Esha on the beats of the melodious song.Also Read - From Jalsa To Gangubai Kathiawadi, 3 Movies That Recently Witnessed Women Taking Leads in 2022

The video shows the duo dressed in black and white salwar kurta grooving to the song with synchronized moves and apt expressions. The video was captioned as, ”Meri jaan ❤️ Dancing with this super talented bacha. What a beautiful song by @neetimohan18 @saregama_official @aliaabhatt @shantanu.maheshwari.”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dance Unite (@danceunite__)

The video has gone viral and many people appreciated the duo for their impressive dance performance. The comments section is replete with fire and heart emojis.

