Viral Video: Dear Mother Deer Escorts Her Baby To Safety From Middle Of Road | WATCH

The magical touch of a mother can do wonders for her children.

Viral Video: No power in the world can even come close to that of a mother’s love and commitment to her children, leave alone match. It goes beyond the species. You must have seen the video of a bird protecting her nest, that she made on the ground, from a huge excavator machine. The mother bird stood like a mountain to protect her unborn chickens in the eggs. Something similar occurred on a road that was captured by the camera and is going viral.

The video is shot most probably from inside a car. It is night and at some distance something moves, indicating a live being. That living being turns out to be a fawn, a baby deer who is all alone on the road and has every possible risk of either being crushed by a vehicle or becoming the meal of some predator as it is a jungle on either side of the road. The fawn tries to get up and run but stumbles.

But something unusual and heart-warming happens. Mommy deer appears from the jungle, approaches her baby, and within no time escorts her baby to the jungle.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

One must appreciate the considerate driver who stopped at a safe distance and kept the headlights on to facilitate the rescue.