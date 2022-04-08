Deer Crocodile fight viral video: Mother deers are fiercely protective of their offspring and generally stay close to their babies (fawns) especially up until their two years old. A video is going viral on social media that shows just how fiercely a female deer loves her little ones. The video was shared on Twitter by IAS officer Sonal Goel on April 6. It has so far received over 124k views and 8k likes.Also Read - Viral Video: Crocodile Sneaks Up on Deers Drinking Water, What Happened Next | Watch

The heartbreaking video shows a fawn swimming in a river when a crocodile rushes toward it to hunt it down. The mother of the fawn sees this and immediately jumps into the water, swimming as fast as she can to save her fawn’s life. The mother slows down as she swims in front of the crocodile and her fawn can be seen swimming to safety as fast as it can. Also Read - Viral Video: Lions Fight Crocodiles in River As Their Day Hunt Turns Intense. Watch

While the fawn makes it to the land, the mother deer lets the crocodile take her as its prey. The clip shows the crocodile killing the deer with its teeth and swimming away with the body to eat it. Also Read - Viral Video: Jaguar Hunts Crocodile By Swimming in the Most Sneaky Way. Watch

“No words can describe the power, beauty and heroism of mother’s love. Heartbreaking video of a mother deer sacrificing herself to save her baby. It reminds us to never ignore your parents and family. Respect them and take care of them when it’s your turn,” the officer tweeted with the video.

getting emotional!!! true lesson…. Maa To Maa hoti hai.. — Sunil Sihag 🇮🇳 (@SunilSihagMiran) April 6, 2022

The deer sacrificing herself in such a heroic way made the netizens teary-eyed. Twitter users applauded her selflessness and bravery. “Getting emotional!!! True lesson… Maa To Maa hoti hai,” a user commented. Here are some of the other comments from the post:

Madam nice video or i must say reality..love and sacrifice beyond imagination — MEHUL M SUTARIA (@SutariaMehul) April 6, 2022

Mother is the heartbeat in the home and without her, there seems to be no heartthrob

No any one palace full of her — MATALABKHAN7429 (@MATALABKHAN7421) April 6, 2022

Animal also have feeling….No word to describe that … — MONESH NISHAD (@monesh_ishd) April 6, 2022

Mother= God — SHANKAR BEHERA (@Sankarsana_) April 6, 2022

Yes, That’s True. — Tarun Maheshwari (@tmaheshwari) April 6, 2022

