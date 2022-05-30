Viral Video: Intelligent and emphatic, elephants are capable of experiencing and understanding a wide range of emotions, including death. One such heart-wrenching sight has been reported from West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri where a mother elephant was captured carrying the body of her dead calf. A video has surfaced on social media showing the mama elephant struggling to lift her dead calf with her trunk in Ambari Tea Estate, Jalpaiguri and refusing to let it go.Also Read - Viral Optical Illusion: Can You Spot The Elephant Hiding In This Photo? Only 1 Per Cent People Can

According to a Hindu report, locals said that the calf died on Friday but the mother has refused to leave it since, and is believed to have carried the body for about seven kilometres. 30 other jumbos have also joined the grieving mother in her time of mourning. It is not clear how the calf died.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | WB: A mother elephant seen carrying carcass of her dead calf in Ambari Tea Estate, Jalpaiguri. A team of Binnaguri wildlife reached there to retrieve the carcass but elephant walked away to Redbank Tea Estate. Cause of death yet to be ascertained. (Source: Unverified) pic.twitter.com/cPFSWtRDGk — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2022

According tom ANI, a team of Binnaguri wildlife had reached there to retrieve the carcass but elephant walked away to Redbank Tea Estate. Meanwhile, forest officials are using drones to monitor the movement of the elephant and the herd. Sudhir Guha, an official of the Red Bank Tea Garden, said that the mother had brought the body of the calf from some distance into the tea garden, and for elephant herd has been in the garden for the past two days.

“Elephants are known to take extra care for their calves. We have come across several incidents of elephants pulling all stops to rescue their calves from any kind of distress. This incident is also an indicator of elephant behaviour. What is significant here is that the entire herd has joined the grieving female,” Shyama Prasad Pandey, coordinator of the Wildlife Trust of India-SPOAR elephant corridor monitoring project in northern West Bengal told The Hindu.

The video has gone viral and has saddened netizens, who are left heartbroken to witness such a sight.

