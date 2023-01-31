Home

Viral Video: Mother Elephant Teaches Little One To Cross Road, Netizens Say ‘Mother Is The Best Teacher’ – WATCH

Viral Video: There are several videos on the internet that exhibit the extraordinary abilities of elephants. Additionally, the video becomes more enjoyable to watch if it includes innocent baby elephants. Recently, a video of a mother elephant teaching her baby elephant how to cross the road with caution is the best thing you will see on the internet. Supriya Sahu, an IAS officer and Tamil Nadu’s Additional Chief Secretary for Environment, Climate Change, and Forests shared a heart-winning video of a mother elephant leading her young calf down a trail through the forest. The caption on the video shared on Twitter read, “Mother elephant seems teaching her baby how to cross the road. A sad reality.” In the video, the smart mother trains the infant to cross the road while keeping an eye out for a car that is coming toward the duo.

Mother elephant seems teaching her baby how to cross the road.A sad reality Video- Santhanaraman pic.twitter.com/Nmn1mrhFvv — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) January 30, 2023

The heartwarming video went viral in no time as netizens dropped heart emojis. The viral video has over 37K views. One of the users wrote, “Heart-touching video.” Another user wrote, “A mother is the first and most important teacher of her child, no matter what species.” Several users hailed the mother elephant and wrote beautiful, intelligent and other things under the comment section. Others also commended the car’s driver for stopping the vehicle at the right time to enable the mother and infant to cross the street.

How cute! What are your thoughts?