Viral Video: Elephants are exceptionally intelligent animals, capable of experiencing and understanding a wide range of emotions. Not only that, they also understand death and suffering, in the same way humans do and a video going viral is a proof of the same. In the heart-wrenching video, a mother elephant tries to revive her three-year-old dead calf and the emotional clip will leave you teary-eyed.
The incident happened in Kerala’s Palakkad district where a young calf was seen lying down on the ground after getting electrocuted. Desperate to revive it, the mother elephant can be seen using its trunk to poke and prod its calf in order to help it get up.
Watch the video here: (Warning: Disturbing visuals, Viewers’ discretion advised)
According to WION, officials in the forests at Malampuzha near Palakkad district said that the exact cause of the death will be known after the post-mortem. ”There was a live wire that connected to a borewell, and the elephant seems to have come in contact with it,” said Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Kurra Srinivas.
Meanwhile, the video has gone viral and netizens were heartbroken to see the mother elephant in such deep distress. Others were angry at the authorities for installing electric barbed wires, which often cause such tragedies.
Here are some reactions:
