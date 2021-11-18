Viral Video: Elephants are exceptionally intelligent animals, capable of experiencing and understanding a wide range of emotions. Not only that, they also understand death and suffering, in the same way humans do and a video going viral is a proof of the same. In the heart-wrenching video, a mother elephant tries to revive her three-year-old dead calf and the emotional clip will leave you teary-eyed.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride & Her Girl Squad Dance to Priyanka Chopra's Say Na Say Na, Internet Loves It | Watch

The incident happened in Kerala’s Palakkad district where a young calf was seen lying down on the ground after getting electrocuted. Desperate to revive it, the mother elephant can be seen using its trunk to poke and prod its calf in order to help it get up.

Watch the video here: (Warning: Disturbing visuals, Viewers’ discretion advised)

Heart-wrenching! A mother elephant tries to wake a three-year-old dead calf after the tusker came in contact with an electric wire in Palakkad district of the southern Indian state of #Kerala (Disclaimer: Some viewers may find the video disturbing) pic.twitter.com/RKZ6O3kRfS — WION (@WIONews) November 17, 2021

According to WION, officials in the forests at Malampuzha near Palakkad district said that the exact cause of the death will be known after the post-mortem. ”There was a live wire that connected to a borewell, and the elephant seems to have come in contact with it,” said Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Kurra Srinivas.

Meanwhile, the video has gone viral and netizens were heartbroken to see the mother elephant in such deep distress. Others were angry at the authorities for installing electric barbed wires, which often cause such tragedies.

Here are some reactions:

Crime this is!!! Humans are making it difficult for fellow creatures to survive on Motherearth, by acting selflessly. @PRupala @BoardWelfare @KirenRijiju @CMOKerala THIS RECKLESSNESS AND NEGLIGENCE CLAIMING LIVES OF INNOCENT SOULS NEEDS TO STOP.🙏#AnimalRights https://t.co/jxcDXntShh — Pranshu Singh (@pran28singh) November 17, 2021

Endless suffering for humans and animals across South Asia, a region of immense resources and opportunities but in many ways cursed. https://t.co/Pu5qPTBEDr — Ambassador M. Ashraf Haidari (@MAshrafHaidari) November 17, 2021

Elephants are very intelligent animals and this is very sad😒 https://t.co/uuX44fdK5o — Venus Upadhayaya (@venusupadhayaya) November 17, 2021

We have to make the electric fences more visible for the animals their eyesight isn’t as good to stop this from happening. Also a hard lesson to reduce the voltage so that baby’s do get to live on. — Hitkan (@hitkan) November 17, 2021

Really disturbing. Why electric wire was laid.some one from forest department shall be held responsible. — Anurag Garg (@anuraggargca) November 17, 2021

These elephants need to be moved to forest areas rather have been moving around farm lands. Population of these elephants have increased so much that govt is clueless what to do with them — Pradeep BJ (@malnadtimes) November 17, 2021

