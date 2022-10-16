Sherni Aur Giraffe Ka Video: Lions do hunt giraffes, but not very often. It’s a risky and tough hunt for lions. When they do, they target the young, helpless, sick, pregnant, and weak giraffes over healthy ones. Lions usually attack a giraffe from behind, stumble them to the ground, choke the throat to death, and then eat them. Usually, a lion can never beat a giraffe due to its colossal size and height. A giraffe is so tall that a lion can never reach its throat for a bite, which is how it usually tackles big animals.Also Read - Viral Video: Safari Park Proposal Goes Wrong After Woman Gets Hit By Giraffe. Watch

While a lion is at a disadvantage when hunting an adult giraffe, it can use the help of some more lions of its pride to take it down. A video is going viral on social media that shows a lioness attacking a vulnerable baby giraffe, that got separated from its mother for a bit. Also Read - Viral Video: Giraffe Helps Baby Deer By Removing Branch Stuck On His Head. Watch

The video shared on Instagram has received over 231k views and 9,700 likes. It shows a lioness hunting alone for her pride and lunging at a baby giraffe. As soon as the lioness digs her teeth into the baby giraffe’s neck, the calf falls and seems to have passed out. On seeing a lioness make her baby her prey, mother giraffe comes charging towards the lioness. Seeing the mama giraffe’s fury, the lioness runs for her life as there’s no way she can take on the adult giraffe by herself. Also Read - Viral Video: Giraffe Dad Meets His Newborn Son For The First Time, Clip Will Melt Your Heart. Watch

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF MOTHER GIRAFFE SAVING HER BABY FROM LIONESS HERE:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Animal Power (@animals_powers)

Mama giraffe to the rescue!