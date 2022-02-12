A horrifying video has surfaced on social media where a child is seen hanging from the balcony of his 10th floor at a high-rise society in Faridabad. The incident was caught on camera by a resident of the opposite society. According to reports, the mother tied her son with a bedsheet to fetch her saree that fell in the balcony of a locked house on the ninth floor.Also Read - Viral Video: 9-Year-Old Faridabad Boy Makes Paratha Like An Expert. WATCH

A video reshared by IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra on Twitter showed the child climbing on the bedsheet while his mother and other family members pulled him up. The video is being circulated widely on social media and has sparked outrage among netizens.

Reports said the incident took place in a society in Sector 82, Faridabad last week.

As per one of the neighbours, the woman did not seek anyone’s help or advice on how to get back her saree from the locked house and unilaterally decided to endanger her son’s life.

“She should have contacted the society maintenance instead of doing something so dangerous,” the neighbour said.

The society has served the woman a notice over the incident.

Watch the viral video below: