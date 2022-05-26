Viral Video: A video has captured the terrifying moment when a woman jumped into a 20-foot sewage drain to save her toddler son. The incident happened in UK’s Kent on Sunday when 23-year-old Amy Blyth was strolling with her 18-month-old Theo Prior. The video captured on CCTV from a neighbouring house, shows Amy walking past a covered sewage drain while holding Theo’s hands. A few second later, the curious boy walked back towards the drainage cover to inspect it. As he stepped onto the cover, it flipped, and he fell inside the deep drain. Without thinking a second, the woman pulled off the metal cover and jumped into the drain to rescue him and pulling him out. Thankfully, the boy didn’t suffer any major injuries, but only a mild concussion. However, the incident has left his mother traumatised.Also Read - Viral Video: Man Climbs Up 6 Floors With Bare Hands To Save Little Girl Dangling From Window | Watch

“I didn’t know what I was going to expect when I managed to get it off,” she wrote in her Facebook post.

Watch the video here:

Recalling the horrific moment, she told Sky News: “My first thought was ‘oh my God, he’s dead. I yanked the drain lid out, and I just saw him down there, screaming my name. There was sewage up to his knees. I jumped down the drain, but it’s not big enough for me to bend over to grab him. I had to sort of arch my body to grab him and pull him up.