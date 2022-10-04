Viral Video Today: Monkeys are social creatures that usually live together with their troop. Baby monkeys can get depressed on being separated from their mothers. And monkey mothers are very protective of their infants as they barely leave her arms or interact with others. In order to learn vital life skills, a baby monkey needs to stay with its mother through the birth and rearing of a sibling.Also Read - Viral Video: Monkey Plays Hilarious Mind Game With Tiger, Makes Him Fall Off Tree. Watch

An adorable video is going viral where a mama monkey can be seen helping her baby peel a banana before eating it. The video was shared on Instagram by the user ‘monkeyadore’. It has received over 268k views and 8,300 likes. In the clip, the baby monkey can be seen grabbing a banana to eat from her mother’s hands but before letting him have it, she peels it carefully. Also Read - Viral Video: Chicken Tries To Push Monkey Off The Cliff, Gets Slapped in Return. Watch

Funnily, a few peels end up on the baby monkey’s head but she removes it gently. The two are sitting on tree bark to share the banana together. Netizens were delighted to see how the mother is lovingly tending to the baby monkey. “The simplest thing can be so beautiful to watch,” a user said. “So smart,” another user wrote. “racks me up how they know how to peel off extra,” a third wrote.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF MAMA MONKEY HELPING HER BABY PEEL BANANA HERE:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adorable Monkey Videos (@monkeyadore)

That was just too cute!