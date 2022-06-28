Leh: Preeti Maske, a mother of two from Pune, has become the first woman to ride alone from Leh to Manali in 55 hours and 13 minutes, setting a new world record for ultra cycling. After covering the 480 Km stretch, the 45-year-old woman has fulfilled the requirements of the Guinness World Records, according to officials. She reportedly holds the record for being quickest female cyclist on the 6,000-kilometer-long Golden Quadrilateral.Also Read - Cambodian Man Catches World’s Largest Recorded Freshwater Fish Weighing 300 Kg

The Border Roads Organization’s Chief Engineer in Leh, Brigadier Gaurav Karki, flagged off Preeti around 6 in the morning on June 22. At 1:13 pm on June 24, she finished the ride at Manali in the presence of Col. Shabarish Vachali, Commander, BRO. Analysts evaluated the route’s 8,000m height rise as extremely tough.

Congratulations Ms Preeti Maske- Its a Guinness Record. 55 hours & 13 minutes, is all she needed to cycle from Leh to Manali, approx 430 km. The ultra cycling effort in High Altitude terrain with reduced Oxygen availability speaks volumes of her tenacity and determination. pic.twitter.com/tGDjzKcAhm — (@BROindia) June 26, 2022

Notably, Preeti who commenced the ride on June 22, was given 60 hours to complete this feat by Guinness World Records Talking of the challenges, Preeti stated, “I had to use oxygen twice while travelling due to being out of breath at high passes.”

Not just the Leh-Manali ultra cycling, Preeti holds several records in long-distance cycling. An elated Preeti said, “To overcome illness, I started cycling at the age of 40. If I can overcome my fears, then any woman can.”

Her crew member Anand Kansal recalled that “Preeti had to cycle in harsh, varying climate on all the high altitude passes fighting the heat, strong head winds, snowfall, and freezing temperatures.” This would not have been possible, without the help of BRO, which had dispatched two support trucks outfitted with a satellite phone and a medical attendant, according to Kansal.

(Written by Vidushi Agarwal/ With inputs from PTI)