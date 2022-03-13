A super adorable video is going viral on social media where a little boy is being pranked by his mother. The video was posted on Instagram by the user ‘status.fan.tranding’ on March 6. Within a few days, it has gone crazy viral and received over 18 million views and 660k likes.Also Read - Viral Video: Dad Throws Toddler Son From Window to Save Him From Fire in New Jersey. Watch

The video shows a toddler entering a room where four women are sitting dressed in identical yellow-orange sarees. They all have their faces covered with their ghunghat. The mother of the boy is hiding among the women. All the women call him towards them and try to confuse him.

The first time, the boy went towards a woman and quickly realised that she was not his 'mumma' when she picked him up. The other women then say 'come to mumma'. He then successfully identifies his mother and sits on her lap happily as she picks him up to hug him. This has got to be one of the cutest pranks by an Indian mother.

