Viral Video Today: A jaw-dropping video of a road accident is going viral on social that will give you goosebumps. The old video of a mother saving her child just in time from getting in crushed under a truck surfaced again after cricketer Jofra Archer shared it on his Twitter. Archer called the woman 'Mother of the year' in his tweet.

The incident took place in Goi, Nam Dinh, Vietnam back in 2019. The clip shows the woman and her son riding pillion on a motorbike. As a car brushes them, the bike tilts and the two fall off on the highway amid speeding vehicles.

The two were just a split-second away from being crushed under a trunk when the mother quickly pulled her son towards her. The truck could be seen missing them from a small gap. The woman's motherly instincts and quick reflexes save them both at the perfect time from being killed. The woman's miraculous save left the netizens stunned. The clip has received nearly 5 million views and over 54k likes.

Watch the viral video below:

Mother of the year https://t.co/qIZlz1PYEZ — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) April 25, 2022

What do you think of the video?