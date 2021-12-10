Viral Video: It’s been a few months, but the craze around Manike Mage Hithe has refused to die down. The soulful song sung by Sri Lankan singer Yohani Diloka De Silva is still ruling the internet and people are just obsessed with the song. Tapping on the massive popularity of the song, several artists and music enthusiasts have created their own renditions of the viral song. Be it children, couples or parents, everyone seem to be hopping on the trend. Now, another video of a mother and son dancing to it has surfaced online and it is the cutest thing ever. Chances are you might want to make a similar video with your mom after watching it.Also Read - Viral Video: 3-Year-Old Girl Dances to Manike Mage Hithe, Her Adorable Expressions Will Make Your Day | Watch

In the video, the mother-son duo can’t stop smiling as they dance to the song in the most adorable manner. Their bond is just too cute and their performance is a delight, as they both seem to be enjoying their dance. The son, identified as Sohan Sharma shared the video with a caption that says, “Dancing with my cute toontoon. Naach Toontoon Naach.”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sohan Sharma (@sohan1606sharma)

The video has gone viral, with several views and more than 300 likes. People loved their cute performance while others showered love on them through love and fire emojis in the comments section.

”So sweet”, wrote one user while another commented, ”Mummyji dancing so cute.”

Manike Mage Hithe has come as a boon for many content creators and artists as their performances on the viral song have catapulted them into instant limelight. The Sinhala song Manike Mage Hithe went crazy viral after Yohani Diloka De Silva’s version was released in May.