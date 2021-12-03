A hilarious video is going viral on social where a man is seen greeting his mother with a card and flowers at the airport but he gets thrashed with a slipper in return. The video was uploaded by Palestinian-Pakistani influencer Anwar Jibawi on Instagram with the caption ‘My mom is back <3’. The video has gone viral with over 130 million views and 5.9 million likes. The song ‘Still falling for you’ by Ellie Goulding could be heard playing in the background.Also Read - Samosa Lover: Little Girl Wants to Eat Samosa Instead of Apples, Mother Says Samosa is Bad, Girl Give Stunning Response! | Viral Video

The video shows Anwar walking up to the arrival gate of an airport while a placard that says 'We missed you' on it. He is also seen holding a bouquet of flowers. Then as soon as Anwar's mother comes through the door of the airport exit, she sees the placard, pauses and takes out a sandal to give Anwar a nice 'chappal ki pitai'. He is still seen laughing while getting beaten up lovingly by his mom.

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anwar Jibawi (@anwar)

Netizens were hysterical after watching the video and flooded the comments with laughing emojis. Being from South Asian households themselves, they also commented saying relatable things. A user sarcastically commented saying, “Perfect way to show her love”. Here are some of the comments from the posts: