Viral Video: ‘Arabic Kuthu’, the song from Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde-starrer upcoming Tamil-language movie ‘Beast’, has taken social media by storm. The popularity of Arabic Kuthu lyrical video song ‘Halamithi Habibo’ has hit the roof and has celebrities from across the fields grooving to its beats. Needless to say, #ArabicKuthuChallenge has become latest dance trend among avid social media users and is all over the internet. Now, a video of a mother-son duo performing to the Arabic Kuthu song has gone viral.Also Read - Viral Video: Little Girl Plays With Gigantic Python, Chilling Video Leaves Internet Shocked | Watch

The video shows the duo grooving to the song with synchronized moves and apt expressions. While she is dressed in a black saree, her son is dressed in a black shirt and jeans.

”#arabickuthu with my son,” the video was captioned.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lohitha Ravikiran (@lohi_ravi)

The woman has been identified as Lohitha Ravikiran, who has 176K followers on Instagram. Her bio says that she loves dancing with her son Kishan Samayamantry. She often posts videos of her dancing to trending songs along with her son.

The video has gone viral, and gathered more than 18,000 likes and several comments. Users love the mom-son jodi and were impressed with their dance. One user wrote, ”super” while others filled the comments section with emojis.

The iconic Tamil song has been sung by Jonita Gandhi and Anirudh Ravichander, and its lyrics have been penned by by Sivakarthikeyan.