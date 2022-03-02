Viral Video: Alia Bhatt’s latest movie ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ has received rave reviews from audiences and critics alike. People on social media have been sharing videos of them recreating the powerful dialogues and dance moves from the movie. Many people are also hopping onto the trend of acing the hook steps to the song Dholida from the movie. Now, a video of a mother and a son grooving to the hit number Dholida has gone viral.Also Read - Viral Video: Man's Amazing Magic Trick With Sachet of Sugar Will Blow Your Mind | Watch

The video shows the duo imitating Alia Bhatt’s iconic steps, with synchronized moves and apt expressions. While she is dressed in a white saree similar to Alia’s, her son is dressed a green kurta. “In love with this song. With my son Kishan Samayamantry,” reads the caption of the video.

Watch the video here:

The woman who has been identified as Lohitha Ravikiran has 175K followers on Instagram. Her bio says that she loves dancing with her son. She often posts videos of her dancing to trending songs along with her son.

The video has gone viral, and gathered nearly 14,000 likes and several comments. Users love the mom-son jodi and were impressed with their dance. One user wrote, ”you look sooooo pretttyyyyyyy,” while others filled the comments section with emojis and words like ‘wow’, ‘beautiful’, and ‘awesome.’

Here are more videos of the duo:

