Viral Video: Uma Singh, a mountaineer and cyclist from Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, achieved an incredible feat by climbing to the top of Africa’s highest peak, Mt. Kilimanjaro in Tanzania. What’s more special is that he dedicated his feat to actor and social worker Sonu Sood. Yes, Sood, who earned a huge fan base for his philanthropic work amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, has received the heartfelt tribute from the mountaineer.Also Read - Indian Mountaineers Led by Sheetal Raj Scale Mount Elbrus to Celebrate 75th Independence Day

25-year-old Singh cycled up to the first base point of Kilimanjaro and then walked to the top. After reaching the peak, he unwrapped a poster of Sood that read, “The real hero of India.”

Dedicating his achievement to the actor, Uma Singh said: “For the first time in my life I have met a real-life hero and I wanted to do something for him. He stood up for our country in difficult circumstances, disregarding risks to his own life. You are the real hero of our country, Sonu Sood sir, and elder brother to everyone in India.” He also shared a video in which he can be seen waving a poster with Sonu Sood’s face.

Watch the video here:

15th Aug.I was on top of Africa continent's highest mountain Mt. Kilimanjaro with a bicycle

To salute the man who is already on top This victory is dedicated to the only real superhero @SonuSood sir

Thank you sir for always being an inspiration

Thanks @Sadhu_Baijnath for support pic.twitter.com/XIp0KS7817 — Uma singh (cyclist and mountaineer) (@CyclistUma) August 16, 2021

Sonu was extremely touched by the mountaineer’s gesture and wrote on Twitter, “Wowwwww. Now I can say that I have been to Mt. Kilimanjaro So proud Uma.”

Wowwwww.

Now I can say that I have been to Mt. Kilimanjaro 😄

So proud Uma 🇮🇳 https://t.co/W6qmJthbwn — sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 17, 2021

Reacting to the youngster’s gesture, Sood said: “I feel so proud of Uma that he went ahead to achieve something so difficult. It is his hard work and determination that helped him attain this feat. I feel so moved by his gesture and his words. He is an inspiration for our youth.”

The actor also shared the post on Instagram and wrote, “Heights of love! A big applaud to Uma Singh for conquering Mt. Kilimanjaro over a bicycle This is the kind of love and support that keeps me going.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonu Sood (@sonu_sood)

He added: “Such determination at such a young age shows that if Indian youth fix their hearts at doing something, they will achieve it by all means possible. Congratulations, Uma, and thank you for your kind words.”

(With ANI &IANS inputs)