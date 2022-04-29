Desi Jugaad Viral Video: With India reeling under severe heatwave, many parts of the country are being hit the hardest with widespread record-breaking temperatures above 40 degrees C. With no respite in sight, people are resorting to all sorts of techniques to beat the extreme heat. In one such instance, a wedding procession came up with their own ‘jugaad’, to keep them safe from the blistering heat. In a video going viral, all baarat members are seen moving ahead under the shade of a pandal. The video is said to be from Surat.Also Read - Amazing Jugaad! Telangana Man Builds Wooden Treadmill That Works Without Power | Watch

The video shows a wedding procession moving down a road with some people moving in the corners, lifting a huge pandal on pillars. The heat hasn’t dampened their spirits as relatives and friends of the groom, can be seen dancing to the drum beats while the groom was seated atop a horse. Retired Air Marshal Anil Chopra shared the video and wrote, ”Sun shade and mobile secure enclosure for barat. Innovations galore.”

Watch the video here:

Sun shade and mobile secure enclosure for barat. Innovations galore pic.twitter.com/rdxUV45Qfg — Aviator Anil Chopra (@Chopsyturvey) April 27, 2022

The video has gone viral, and people were amused at the baarat’s efforts. “We are Jugaad king,” commented one user while another wrote, ”Nice idea..this also makes sure that jyada se jyada barati stay within shade thereby easing out traffic.”

See more reactions here:

A developer in India wanted to get married in hot Indian summer and he invited few of his #SolutionEngineering friends to wedding… THIS HAPPENED ON THE WEDDING DAY 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/kt2QKb6sBN — Sarbjeet Johal ▄█ (@sarbjeetjohal) April 29, 2022

Nice idea..this also makes sure that jyada se jyada barati stay within shade thereby easing out traffic 😀 — Swapnil (@designuninc) April 27, 2022

Since March this year, several parts of the country have been reporting severe hot weather. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the spell of heatwave will persist over northwest and central India for the next five days and over east India for the next three days.