Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya recently joined each other in a musical duet as they sang popular Hindi songs including that of ‘Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Chhodenge’ which celebrates friendship. The song was from Bollywood’s iconic film Sholay from 1975 that starred Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra, Hema Malini and others.Also Read - Viral Video of Baby Elephants Sliding in Mud & Playing With Their Family Will Make You Smile | Watch

A video of the BJP leaders singing during a party hosted by Vijayvargiya is going viral on social media now. CM Chouhan himself shared the video on his Twitter handle and he did not forget to tag Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra who featured in the original song while sharing the video.

In the viral video, the two leaders can be seen holding microphones and singing as they were surrounded by a small group, including state Health Minister Vishvas Kailash Sarang. The senior leaders also sang the melodious Kudrat number, ‘Hamein tumse pyaar kitna’ during the “Bhutta party” hosted by Vijayvargiya. The party took place on the premises of the state Assembly here on Wednesday evening. Vijayvargiya and Chouhan have been friends since they started out in politics. The duo has been seen singing on a public platform in the past too.