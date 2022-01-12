Rewa: In a shocking video going viral on social media, a woman police personnel was seen forcing a man to clean her trousers after he sprayed mud over it while trying to reverse his motorcycle. Not only this, she also slapped him when he was done cleaning. According to NDTV, the incident took place near Sirmaur Chowk in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa. The video shows the man bending over to clean the policewoman’s white trousers with a red cloth. After the man is done cleaning, she slaps him and walks away.Also Read - Viral Video: Eatery Cook Caught Spitting on Dough For Making Rotis in UP's Kakori, Arrested | Watch

The cop’s face cannot be seen because she has wrapped a white scarf around her head. She was later identified as Shashi Kala, a Constable from the Home Guard who has been posed to the Collector’s office.

Watch the video here:

“We have seen the video… and it does seem to show that a man was forced to clean the pants of the officer, who the slapped him and walked away. If someone comes to us with a complaint, then we will conduct an inquiry,” Shiv Kumar, Additional SP (Rewa), said.

Meanwhile, no footage of mud spraying has been sighted anywhere.



