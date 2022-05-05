Panna: One never knows how one’s life can change! Fortune shone on a farmer in Madhya Pradesh as he stumbled upon a 11.88 carat good quality diamond in a small, leased mine in Panna, famous for diamond mines. The small-time farmer, Pratap Singh Yadav, who also works as a labourer, found this diamond from a mine in Patti area in the district, diamond officer Ravi Patel told reporters on Wednesday. Soon after the happy news, there was a festive atmosphere at the farmer’s house.Also Read - Viral Video: Cute Cat Requests Farmer For Fresh Cow's Milk, Watch What He Did Next

This good quality diamond will be put up for sale in the upcoming auction and the price will be fixed as per the government guidelines.

Here’s how the diamond looks like:

Panna Earth made poor farmer rich Diamond weighing 11.88 carats found in Patti diamond mine of Krishna Kalyanpur After the news of getting the diamond spread, there was a festive atmosphere at the farmer's house, Lucky Farmer Pratap Singh Yadav @SanjayMishraIAS @Bpsingh_bjp pic.twitter.com/XC7adREYdE — Amit Singh Rathaur (@amitsrathaur) May 4, 2022

Talking to reporters, Yadav said, “I am a poor man with a small agricultural land. I also work as a labourer. I have been working hard in this mine for the past three months and got this diamond and deposited it to the Diamond Office.” The money received from the auction of this diamond will be used for setting up a business and to fund the education of his children.

According to private estimates, the diamond may fetch more than ₹ 50 lakh at the auction. Officials said that the raw diamond would be auctioned and the proceeds would be given to the farmer after deduction of the government royalty and taxes.

Panna is famed for its diamond mines and in the past, many people have struck rich when they uncovered a valuable gem in the dirt. The district is estimated to have diamond reserves of 12 lakh carats.

(With PTI inputs)