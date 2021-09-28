Betul: A disturbing video has surfaced from Madhya Pradesh showing a woman attempting to end her life by standing on railway tracks. Fortunately, the woman was saved as an auto driver prevented the woman from getting hit by a moving train. A video clip of the incident shows the woman waiting at a railway level crossing with closed gates, as a train was about to pass from there. She is seen wearing a blue suit, with a white dupatta covering her face.Also Read - IndiGo Air Hostess Thanks Viewers After 'Manike Mage Hithe' Dance Video Receives Over 60 Million Views | Watch

As the train neared railway level crossing, the girl rushed to the tracks, but thankfully, auto driver Mohsin rushed to save her. Without caring about his own life, Mohsin grabbed her hand and dragged her away to safety. Later, several other people tried to calm her down as she shed tears.

In a tweet, a reporter shared the video and wrote, ”Troubled by not getting a job, the girl stood on rail track with the intention of committing suicide. Seeing the train coming, the auto driver saved her life by dragging her. Video has gone viral. Salute to auto driver Mohsin’s wisdom and courage. Note: Suicide is not a solution to any problem!”

Watch the video here: (Trigger Warning: Viewers’ Disretion advised)



नौकरी ना मिलने से परेशान युवती सुसाइड के इरादे से पटरी पर खड़ी हो गई. ट्रेन आती देख ऑटो ड्राइवर ने खींचकर बचाई जान. वीडियो हुआ वायरल. ऑटो चालक मोहसिन की सूझबूझ और दिलेरी को सलाम नोट: सुसाइड किसी समस्या का समाधान नहीं! pic.twitter.com/CZscsq1CX7 — Ravish Pal Singh (@ReporterRavish) September 28, 2021

The video ahs gone viral, and many applauded the auto driver for the timely intervention and displaying bravery. Many commented that suicide is not the solution.

One user wrote, ”Much praise and admiration for the quick response and bravery of this auto driver. This is how we as citizens should be. Also, the girl should be counselled so that she doesn’t repeat when no one is around!” A second commented, ”Sad to see this… What is the solution ???… But definitely suiside is not… Sometimes we can’t fight against frustration & depression … Keep patience.”

See other reactions:

Much praise and admiration for the quick response and bravery of this auto driver. This is how we as citizens should be.

Also, the girl should be counselled so that she doesn’t repeat when no one is around! — Ankita Sharma IPS (@ankidurg) September 28, 2021

😪 video dekh ker dil bhut dokhi hogaya but bachane wale inshan ko Salam Allah sabi ko hifzo Aman me rakhe — Mohammad Shamshad Alam 🇮🇳 (@Shamshad21441) September 28, 2021

Suicide is not a solution. It's time we stand for each other in these tough times. https://t.co/W7tztwRWou — Gufran Khan (@TheGufranKhan) September 28, 2021

Sabki life me kuch na kuch problem he par problem ko face kare asa galat kaam nahi karna cahiye bhagwaan kare is ladki ki saari problem thik kar de 😢😢 — Ritesh Lowanshi (@Ritesh44906200) September 28, 2021

.