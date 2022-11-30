Viral Video: Mr Bean Dances Like Pakistani Girl To Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja In Hilarious Edit. Watch

The reel shows Mr Bean grooving to the catchy remixed beats of the hit track 'Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja' by Lata Mangeshkar.

Viral Video Today: Recently, a video of a Pakistani girl named Ayesha dancing to Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja at a wedding reception went crazy viral on Instagram reels with millions of views. The song soon started trending on Instagram, making people attempt to recreate the same graceful grace steps. While there are many amazing versions of the dance, some video creators are even making fun of the trend by sharing funny and creative reels. One such hilarious edit is garnering attention on Instagram where Mr. Bean seems to be dancing on the viral song.

The clip is from the movie Mr Bean's Holiday starring legendary comedian and actor Rowan Atkinson. While each and every episode of Mr Bean used to leave people in splits, the movies were equally funny and to this day, his funny faces never fail to put a smile on people's faces. The way the video is edited was hilarious and made it look like Mr Bean was mocking the viral choreography.

video shared by ‘frk.magazine’ has racked up over 4.2 million views and 164k likes. Netizens were left in hysterics after the watching the reel and called it better than the original. A user commented, “Abhi tak is audio par jitne bhi video dekhe hai sabse best Ye Hai!!” Another user wrote, “Ohh mg perfect matching.” A third user wrote, “She definitely tried to copy him.”

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF MR BEAN DANCING TO MERA DIL YE PUKARA AAJA:

WATCH THE ORIGINAL VIDEO OF PAKISTANI GIRL’S VIRAL DANCE PERFORMANCE HERE:

