MrBeast's Video Of Paying A Subscriber's Rs 12 Lakh College Fee Goes Viral

Home

Viral

Viral Video: MrBeast Pays Rs 12 Lakh College Fees for Subscriber, Internet Says ‘What A Move’

Viral Video: MrBeast Pays Rs 12 Lakh College Fees for Subscriber, Internet Says ‘What A Move’

YouTuber MrBeast spontaneously wandered around a college campus and covered a subscriber's college fees of approximately $14,000 (Rs 12 lakhs).

MrBeast pays subscriber's college fee. (Image Credits: Instagram)

How would you feel if someone randomly offered to cover your college fees? Something similar was experienced by a subscriber of popular YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, also known as MrBeast. This time he decided to walk into a college campus, asking students if they had subscribed to his YouTube channel. After a couple of failed attempts, he found a student who did follow the content creator. He had not only subscribed to his channel but also had the notification turned on.

Trending Now

MrBeast Pays A Subscribers College fee

MrBeast casually then asked about the student’s tuition fee. When he replied it was $14,000, the YouTuber presented him with a briefcase filled with money. MrBeast told him it was $10,000 and he also gave him another briefcase with the same amount, taking the total to $20,000. Giving the second briefcase, the content creator casually said, “…have some extra money.” The student was completely taken aback by this kind gesture and was visibly shaking.

You may like to read

Dropping the video on Instagram, MrBeast captioned the post, “Let’s see who’s college tuition we’re paying for today”.

Check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MrBeast (@mrbeast)



Netizens React To MrBeast’s Viral Video

Uploaded on the photo-sharing app on September 28, the video has received a lot of love. The Instagram users also flooded the comment section. Some showed regret of missing the chance to meet MrBeast and said, “He’s on my campus. My 3rd time missing him.” Others praised him for the work he has been doing and wrote, “What a move. So cool.”

One of the netizens wrote in the comment section, “Imagine having the luck to meet MrBeast and then not being subscribenüd to hom”.

The fourth comment read, “If I were a YouTuber that had a ton of money to spare… I’d pay people’s tuition… to be doctors/work in the medical field… Because that’s such a stressful job.”

This is not the first time that the YouTuber has helped someone like this. He is known to do such grand gestures for his subscribers. Refreshing your memory, previously, he took it upon himself to renovate a stranger’s home. Later on, he even showed the phenomenal transformation of the house on his channel, leaving everyone awestruck.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES