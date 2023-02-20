Home

Mrunal Thakur – Akshay Kumar’s Killer Dance Moves on ‘Vibe’ Goes Viral, Check Reactions From Fans

Mrunal Thakur and Akshay Kumar shake a leg on their peppy track 'Kudiye Ni Teri Vibe' from the movie Selfiee and their fans are loving it - Watch viral video

Viral Video: Mrunal Thakur and Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Kudiye Ni Teri Vibe‘ song has grown to become people’s new favourite. The two created waves with their chemistry in the Selfiee movie’s song. Now Akshay Kumar dropped a collab post with Mrunal Thakur as the duo groove to the peppy beats of ‘Kudiye Ni Teri Vibe,’ and the internet is impressed. In the now, viral video, Mrunal Thakur and Akshay Kumar perform the hook steps of their song. While Akshay looked dashing in his uber-cool outfit, Mrunal looked hot in a denim jumpsuit and boots. The caption on the viral video read, “Thodi masti, thodi entertainment. Apni toh vibe aisi hi hai. What about you? Share your reel on #KudiyeeNiTeri, I’ll repost 🙃.”

WATCH MRUNAL THAKUR-AKSHAY KUMAR’S VIRAL VIDEO

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

The video went viral in no time as their fans dropped heart and fire emojis in the comment section. One of the users said, “Akshay Kumar The Shining Star Forever 😍🔥 Love You ❤️ @akshaykumar Sir.” Another user wrote, “Look sir Akshay with princess❤️.” The third one wrote, “My eyes only on you Mrunal.”

The viral video has over 9M views, 1.2M likes and 4K plus comments.

