MS Dhoni Drives Tractor in Unseen Desi Look, Fans go Gaga Over Viral Video – Watch

MS Dhoni shared a video showcasing his newfound talent while operating a tractor on a farm in Ranchi - Watch viral video

Viral Video: MS Dhoni astounded his fans by operating a tractor to clear a field on his farm outside his hometown, Ranchi. The former India captain operated the tractor on a farm in the opening scene of the video. The footage showed someone sitting next to him as he drove. Dhoni finished his assignment by the end and the camera moved to the pitch. MS Dhoni’s viral video in his desi avatar has impressed his fans and followers. The caption on Mahi’s post read, “Nice to learn something new but took way too long to finish the work.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by M S Dhoni (@mahi7781)

The video went viral in no time as dropped fire and heart-eye emojis for the cricketer. One of the users wrote, “Farmers all around the world are legends .” Another user wrote, “Welcome back to Insta Thala ❤️ We want more posts please .” The viral video has over 3M likes, 68K comments and 13.9M views.

The legendary captain, MS Dhoni last shared content on Instagram over two years ago. He was spotted enjoying a strawberry from his farm’s growing bunch in the viral video that was uploaded on January 8, 2021.

