Home

Viral

Viral Video: Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani, Radhika enjoy South Indian meal like commoners at Mumbais Rameshwaram Cafe

Viral Video: Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani, Radhika enjoy South Indian meal like commoners at Mumbai’s Rameshwaram Cafe

Mukesh Ambani visited the famous Rameshwaram Cafe with his son Anant Ambani and daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant on Saturday.

Viral Video: Mukesh Amban, Anant Ambani, Radhika enjoy South Indian meal like commoners at Mumbai’s Rameshwaram Cafe

Viral Video: One of the world’s richest men, Mukesh Ambani, along with his son Anant Ambani and daughter-in-law Radhika, visited Mumbai’s famous Rameshwaram Cafe to grab a quick South Indian meal on Saturday. A man who had also visited the cafe unexpectedly ran into Ambani there. The sudden entry of the Reliance Industries chairman surprised bystanders. Content creator Prafful Paithane was also at the cafe when the Ambani family entered and recorded a video that has now gone viral on the internet. Mukesh Ambani and his family are known to love the South Indian food at Rameshwaram Cafe, but they had rarely been seen visiting the eatery before, which made the clip even more viral.

Ambanis Visited Rameshwaram Cafe

In the viral video, Mukesh Ambani along with his son and his daughter-in-law, can be seen coming out of their luxury cars. As the clip progresses, Mukesh Ambani can be seen walking into the Rameshwaram Cafe. As always, the billionaire businessman was seen dressed in a simple shirt and pants. He greeted the bystanders who gathered to catch a glimpse of the businessman.

Prafful also recorded Anant Ambani’s entry at the cafe. Radhika was seen with Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor.

“Just a normal day in Mumbai, casually running into Janhvi Kapoor & Radhika Ambani, Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani,” he captioned the clip.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

“The Rameshwaram Cafe was truly honoured to host the Ambani family today at our newly launched Mumbai outlet. It was a pleasure welcoming Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant and Janhvi Kapoor for lunch. A memorable moment for all of us at The Rameshwaram Cafe,” he wrote.

Watch The Viral Video Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prafful Paithane (@awara.prafuu)

The Iconic Rameshwaram Cafe

The cafe was founded by Raghavendra Rao and Divya Raghavendra Rao in Bengaluru. The cafe quickly gained popularity because of its delicious food and immediate service.

The cafe’s Mumbai outlet became an instant hit with thousands of people queuing up daily to enjoy the South Indian delicacy.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.