Mumbai: Famous Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead on May 29 by unidentified assailants in Punjab’s Mansa district, leaving the entire nation shocked. The news of his untimely demise left fans stunned and in grief. Now, in a heartfelt tribute to Moosewala, a graffiti artist from Mumbai created the Punjabi singer’s portrait on a wall in his neighbourhood Mulund. 28-year-old Neeraj Singh, who is a self-confessed fan of the singer, painted Sidhu’s portrait on a 12-foot wall in his neighbourhood Mulund. It took him 8-9 hours to paint the portrait.Also Read - Honey Singh Pays Tribute to Sidhu Moosewala With His Signature Step, Fans Get Emotional- Watch Viral Video

The artist shared the entire process in a video on his Instagram page and wrote, ”Tribute to Sidhu Moosewala.”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NEERAJ SINGH (@neerajsinghart)

The video has gone viral, and people loved the tribute. The video has got more than 2 lakh views so far and more than 15,000 likes. One user called it ”Mind blowing,” while another wrote, ”Salute brother.”

The artist talked to Hindustan Times, and shared that he didn’t understand Punjabi but loved his music and songs. “I have been a fan of Sidhu Moose Wala since his first song and have been learning Punjabi through his songs. I also loved his collaboration with my favourite rapper Divine. I was really shocked when I heard about his death and wanted to pay tribute to him. I was also urged by the youngsters in my colony to paint his portrait as he had a huge fan following here,” he said.