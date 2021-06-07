Mumbai:Thinking out of the box is the need of the hour and that’s what a 21-year-old boy from Mumbai did to bag his dream job. Instead of making a long and boring resume, Avkash Shah created a 3D job application that left several employers quite impressed with his skills. Notably, Shah, a 3D Graphic/Motion Designer wanted to intern at CRED–the credit card payments company that has shot into limelight with its creative and fun ads. Also Read - Viral Video: Mizoram School Girl Juggles Football While Wearing High Heels, Impresses The Internet | Watch
While applying for internship at CRED, Avkash decided to make a motion video of the company and posted it on Linkedln. “I want to intern at CRED. Here’s my application,” Avkash Shah wrote while sharing the video on LinkedIn. “I figured that if I was going to apply, I’d make something worth it. It pays to be good,” he added.
Shah also tagged CRED’s founder, Kunal Shah, and Head of Design, Harish Sivaramakrishnan.
Watch the video here:
His video has gone viral and netizens are impressed with his idea.
And yes, he did get that internship. “It pays to be good,” wrote CRED founder Kunal Shah in the comments section.
Harish Sivaramakrishnan, Head of Design at CRED, offering Shah the internship he wanted. “Hey Avkash Shah-all of us at CRED Design Mafia loved what you have created here and we are certain that there is a lot more we can dream, envision and create together. Welcome to the interns club at the CRED Design Mafia!” he wrote in the comments section.
Even LinkedIn’s official page shared his work, saying, ”That is such an innovative hack, Avkash. All the best for kickstarting your professional journey!”