Mumbai:Thinking out of the box is the need of the hour and that's what a 21-year-old boy from Mumbai did to bag his dream job. Instead of making a long and boring resume, Avkash Shah created a 3D job application that left several employers quite impressed with his skills. Notably, Shah, a 3D Graphic/Motion Designer wanted to intern at CRED–the credit card payments company that has shot into limelight with its creative and fun ads.

While applying for internship at CRED, Avkash decided to make a motion video of the company and posted it on Linkedln. “I want to intern at CRED. Here’s my application,” Avkash Shah wrote while sharing the video on LinkedIn. “I figured that if I was going to apply, I’d make something worth it. It pays to be good,” he added.

Shah also tagged CRED’s founder, Kunal Shah, and Head of Design, Harish Sivaramakrishnan.

Watch the video here:

One of the best internship application I have seen so far in my career Here's the LinkedIn post – https://t.co/cDlzcyPI5O — Parth Suba (@parthsuba77) June 3, 2021

His video has gone viral and netizens are impressed with his idea.

This kid made a brilliant 3D video on LinkedIn to get an internship with @CRED_club .. I think he’d be a perfect fit.. loved every second of the captivating content he made without learning a thing about him… #CRED #credpoints #cryptocurrency pic.twitter.com/M1ZH4cshyN — Aneesh (@aneesh16) June 3, 2021

There's still much coolness left on LinkedIn, this was a great way to apply.

Watch the video, https://t.co/E2B24YOTA3 pic.twitter.com/GWLZky7fQd — Dhairya Andani (@DhairyaAndani) June 3, 2021

Avkash wanted to Intern at Cred. He made this video and posted it on LinkedIn. It's as simple as that. When you have the skill, let your work talk. Respect. That's all I have for him. He's definitely getting that internship. pic.twitter.com/BnnTIQVHYZ — Vedika Bhaia (@VedikaBhaia) June 4, 2021

Has to be one of the best internship applications ever. And he got the internship, just had to! — Komal Ahuja (@Komallahuja) June 4, 2021

And yes, he did get that internship. “It pays to be good,” wrote CRED founder Kunal Shah in the comments section.