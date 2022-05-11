Viral Video: A heartwarming video has gone viral online where a Mumbai Police constable can be seen playing Sandese Aate Hai from the 1997 film Border. In the video shot on a street, the unnamed cop plays the iconic song effortlessly on the flute while a traffic cop stands next to him. . A phone and bluetooth speaker are also kept on the road on which the original song is being played.Also Read - Viral Video: Meet The World's Most Pierced Man Who Has 516 Body Modifications Including 2 Horns | Watch

The video was uploaded by Wadala Matunga Sion Forum on Twitter with the caption, “Sunday Street at RAK MARG WADALA WEST”. According to the caption of the post, the video was recorded at Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Marg in Wadala, Mumbai.

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral, and people loved this musical rendition. One user wrote, ”So nice to see, They all are living such a highly stressed life,only to keep us safe. They really deserve a break like this once in a while.” Another commented, ”Superb ….. It’s always good to see the other side of these solid tough , hard working men in uniform.” A third wrote, ”Men in uniform do have heart and emotions. A sweet talent conveyed through sweetest form Krishnas flute. Carry on Bro. Eagerly wait for some more.”

