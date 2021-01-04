A police constable from Mumbai is being widely praised on social media platforms after he safely captured a python that had entered a house in Dharavi. A video of the rescue incident has gone viral, which shows the constable working to remove the snake from where it had coiled itself around wooden beams on the ceiling. Also Read - Pythons Crawling on Your Back? This Egyptian Spa Offers Snake Massage, Leaves The Internet Horrified | Watch
The incident happened on Thursday (December 31) when a huge python sneaked inside a Dharavi home, causing panic among its residents who then contacted Mumbai Police for help. Despite a fractured leg, police constable Murlidhar Jadhav rose to the occasion and captured the python with his bare hands. As the snake was being caught, people gathered around the cops and cheered aloud.
The video was also posted by Mumbai police on Twitter with the caption, ”Escorting The Gatecrasher Out! A 6 feet long Indian Rock Python sneaked in a Dharavi home causing panic. A fractured leg didn’t stop PC Murlidhar Jadhav from performing his duty, who rescued the python & released it in its natural habitat with help from the Forest Dept.”
The act was praised by many including Home Minister of Maharashtra, Anil Deshmukh, who lauded the constable for his bravery. He wrote ”Police Shipai Murlidhar Jadhav from @MumbaiPolice force safely captured a python that had entered a house in Dharavi. The bravery and courage shown by him to handle the situation are exemplary.”
The snake has now been released back into its natural habitat.