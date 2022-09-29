Mumbai: A Mumbai police constable is earning praises on social media after he came to the rescue of his neighbours. Head Constable Sandip Davre safeguarded neighbours when his building’s meter box went up in flames. The city’s police department took to their official Instagram page to share about the incident. In the post, they mentioned that the constable was resting at home at night after a night shift when a neigbhour’s loud knocks woke him up. Turns out, the building’s meter box had caught fire. Springing into action, he hammered down the locked terrace door & guided all residents, He managed the fire himself until the fire brigade arrived, ensuring no casualties. Despite his own cancer struggle, he displayed true bravery and selflessness.Also Read - 'Padhai Karte Karte Buddha Ho Jaunga': Crying Little Boy's Tantrum While Studying Goes Viral | Watch

The post was captioned as, "Despite battling cancer, HC Sandip Davre, Dahisar, heroically safeguarded neighbours when his building's meter box went up in flames. He hammered down the locked terrace door & guided all residents there until the fire brigade arrived, ensuring no casualties."

MUMBAI COP SAVES NEIGHBOUR FROM FIRE: SEE POST

Netizens thanked him for his presence of mind and bravery. One user wrote, “Bow down, he is a KING .” Another commented, “Super heroes do wear uniforms.” A third added, “Salute and Lots of Respect.”

Salute!