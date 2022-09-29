Mumbai: The festive flavour has gripped the entire nation. People across the country are celebrating Navratri with tremendous zeal and enthusiasm. In Mumbai, Durga pandals have been set up across the city and residents are celebrating this year’s Navratri with greater grandeur owing to the dip in Covid cases. Amidst all this, a video of a group of women playing the ‘Garba dance’ on a Mumbai local train has gone viral.Also Read - 'House Of The Dragon' Makers Bought White Hair From Across Europe For Wigs

The video shows nearly 10 women, clad in clothes of different colours, shaking their legs on a crowded suburban train in Mumbai when it reached city's Kalyan station.

Watch Video:



The video, recorded by a co-passenger, was uploaded on a Twitter handle, ‘Mumbai Rail Users’, on Wednesday and was shared across the social media platforms.