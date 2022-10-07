Viral Video: Spread over 390 kilometres, Mumbai local trains which are considered the lifeline of the financial capital operate 2,342 services and carries more than 7.5 million commuters daily. However, getting a seat on Mumbai local train is no less than a struggle. Recently, a massive fight broke out between a few women over a seat inside the ladies’ compartment of a Thane-Panvel local train.Also Read - Viral Video: People Play Music on Ola Electric Scooter After Power Cut Interrupts Dandiya Event in Gujarat | Watch

The video of the incident has been doing rounds on social media. In the video, women can be seen pulling each other’s hair inside the train. A woman constable tried to pacify the passengers, however, her efforts went in vain and she got hurt.

VIDEO: UGLY FIGHT BETWEEN WOMEN PASSENGERS ON MUMBAI LOCAL TRAIN

“Few women started hitting each other following a dispute over the seat, and a female staff was injured,” news agency ANI quoted S Katare, Senior Police Inspector, Vashi Railway Station as saying.

How Did The Fight Start?

If reports are to be believed, an argument broke out between three women passengers over the seat. Soon after, the argument escalated which turned into an ugly fight.

Narrating the incident, a police official informed that an elderly woman and her granddaughter, who had boarded the local train from Thane, and another woman who boarded the train at Koparkhairane were waiting for a seat to get vacant. When the seat got vacant, the elderly woman asked her granddaughter to take the seat. Simultaneously, the other woman also tried to grab the seat, following which the argument broke out.