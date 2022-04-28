Viral Video: It’s been a few months, but the viral Kacha Badam trend is still going strong on the internet, making people groove to its peppy beats. The Bengali song has become of the most popular songs for Instagram reels. From commoners to celebrities, the trend has also enthralled global audiences. Now, Pooja Sharma, a transgender celebrity–also known as Mumbai local’s Rekha– was seen grooving to the beats of the viral jingle. And the best part is, she does not copy the dance, but grooves in her own style.Also Read - Viral Video: Woman Does Naagin Dance on Kacha Badam, Amuses Netizens. Watch

The video, shot in a Mumbai local train shows Rekha dressed in orange silk saree and jewelry. The talented transwoman pulls off a graceful performance and adds her own dance steps to the trending song.

She captioned the video as, ”100k Special Video 💗💗 Kacha Badam Song.”

Watch the video here:

Shared 2 days back, the video has gone viral with more than 13,000 likes and hundreds of comments. Netizens loved the dance and showered praises on Rekha, with may saying that they got to see something different on the song. One user wrote, ”Awesome expression super. super. wowwww osssssssssssssaaaàaaaaaaammmmmmmmmmmm.” Another commented, ”pehli baar iss song pe kuch acha dekhne ko mila.” A third wrote, ”Khub khub khub khub khub sundor hoyechhe Ma’am.” Another commented, ”First time seen something great on this sound, warna sb kuchh funny sa hi bna re the, aapne bahut achha kiya.”